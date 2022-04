© Brandon Bell/Getty Images

18,000 a day

House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), held a press conference on Monday blasting President Joe Biden's handling of the Southern Border and warned that the situation would get worse after Title 42, the public health-related immigration provision that allows expedited deportation for migrants who enter the country, is set to officially end on May 23.Republican members of Congress told reporters Monday evening that the immigration crisis at the border is already a national security issue that is emboldening transnational drug cartels while making "every county a border county." McCarthy also revealed that when he and a group of GOP colleagues previously visited the border, illegal aliens told them they were coming across precisely because of President Joe Biden's words."In a concern that numerous times from both sides of the aisle has asked this president to engage about the concerns of the border," McCarthy added. "Just his language...in our very first time down to the border last year there's a line of individuals there...and we asked him, 'Why did they come in? How many days did it take them?' They had been walking for more than 18 days. We asked them and they said,That's what they believed based on his language. This was right after the inaugural."The only reason you still have Remain in Mexico is that a court told him to do it but they're not upholding it," McCarthy added, in reference to a Trump-era border policy that Biden rescinded only to be ordered by a court to reinstate."How many people do you think are going to be at that border next month? How many people do you think are already coming to the border knowing what day May 23rd is?" McCarthy asked reporters.Congressman John Katko (R-NY) also spoke Monday evening, blasting the president for his border policies and warned of the dangers of illicit drugs seeping into the country."Anytime in this country you hear of a drug overdose death, whether it be in Topeka, Kansas, or Syracuse, New York, my hometown, you have to understand that every single community is a border a community, and every single state is a border state because the poison that's coming across our borders," Katko said. "That's much more easy to do because of the number illegal aliens coming across is making it impossible to stop and it's killing kids all over the country.ABC News reported last week that the "Department of Homeland Security is bracing for as many as 18,000 migrants per day at the southern border if Title 42 is revoked, according to senior DHS officials who briefed reporters on Tuesday."Katko also broke down how lucrative the porous border has been for cartels in Mexico, and why that puts the U.S. at risk."You cannot cross the border unless you pay the cartels a minimum of $4,000," Katko said. Estimates in the past have put that figure between $4,000 and $10,000. I have 8,000 a day coming across times $4,000,Katko added that because of that activity, Mexico may become a "destabilized" nation right on America's border which will present a further security risk for the U.S.The full press conference can be seen here: