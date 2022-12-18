© Gene Puskar/AP



The Biden administration vastly overstated its estimate that employers created more than 1 million jobs in the second quarter of this year, claiming historic job growth when in fact hiring had stalled, according to a new estimate.the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said. Republicans are accusing the administration of lying about the employment data in an election year and are demanding answers.The Philadelphia Fed's new assessment shows thatThe BLS, a division of the Department of Labor,The Philadelphia Fed now says its data shows that 10,500 net jobs were created in that period.Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida called the development "outrageous." He tweeted Friday:about the second-quarter job numbers in the heat of the midterm election campaign,Biden said on July 8:The White House repeated the theme a few weeks later on July 22:On Friday, a White House spokesman told The Washington Times:The Philadelphia Fed said its job estimates are better because theyrather than the BLS' less reliable monthly reporting of data.Looking at specific states in its region, the Philadelphia Fed saidin the second quarter, instead of the 3.4% growth reported by the BLS.In the president's home state ofrather than the 4.5% growth reported by the BLS.