Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that Twitter has been functioning as a ward of the deep state because it employs people who previously worked at certain U.S. government agencies."Let's say you're trying to staff a social media site," he began. "How many spies would you hire? Well, probably none. Spies have nothing to do with the mission of a social media company. They would not be needed and you wouldn't hire any opera singers either.He noted that, the company's former deputy general counsel, worked for the FBI. Carlson listed several Twitter employees by name who used to work for the government and stated this shows the company is peppered with spies who worked for the bureau and other agencies such as the CIA and NSA.Carlson turned his attention to Musk He then noted Musk has access to information that will supposedly show Twitter acted on behalf of the government and said he wants to see said data."Elon Musk now has control of the most significant trove of secret information ever to reside in private hands," Carlson concluded. "So far we have not seen much of it and you have to wonder why we haven't. Let's hope that we do."