America's top former intelligence officials were mostly mum Saturday after the release of internal Twitter documents detailing how The Post's bombshell revelations were censored by the social media company.The quartet made their allegations as part of an open letter denigrating The Post's reporting as Russian misinformation which was signed by dozens of other longtime intelligence hands."Our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case," the letter read. "If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this."Another letter signer, John Sipher, former CIA senior operations officer, responded on Twitter by retweeting a post from NBC reporter Ben Collins, dismissing the significance of the files.Other letter signatories The Post reached out to including Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director, Nicholas Rasmussen, a former National Counterterrorism Center director and Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA senior operations officer did not respond to request for comment.Steven L. Hall, a former CIA senior intelligence officer and Don Hepburn, a former national security executive also did not respond to a request for comment.