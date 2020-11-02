Media outlets are amplifying the claims of former intelligence officials, including John Brennan and James Clapper, as well as of top Democrats, including Joe Biden and Adam Schiff, that the Hunter Biden laptop revelations are "Russian disinformation."
They have done so even though no one from the Biden camp has disputed the authenticity of a single leaked email or document, or denied that the laptop belongs to Hunter Biden. Ray McGovern, a former career CIA officer who served as chief of the CIA's Soviet analysts division and chaired National Intelligence Estimates, discusses the widespread disinformation about "Russian disinformation," and why it raises new questions about the conduct and claims of the intelligence officials behind Russiagate.
Comment: McGovern has clearly lost the plot by voting for Biden as he mentions in the video, but the rest of his analysis holds well.
Guest: Ray McGovern. Former longtime CIA officer, who served as chief of the CIA's Soviet analysts division, chaired National Intelligence Estimates, and prepared the President's Daily Brief. He is also the co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.
Comment: Can you believe that after all this time and all the proven lies of Russiagate that have been foisted on the world - that these wanton Deep State crooks are still at it!?
And that the corporate media is still giving them a venue to spout their Big Lies?!
Ridiculous. Incredible. Criminal.