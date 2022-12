© Unknown



"This effort further illustrates the urgency the U.S. government is taking in its approach to acquire air-defense systems for our allies and to replenish our own munition stockpiles. The rapid award of this contract is another example of the Army's ability to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities through our industry partners to our allies."

The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense a contract worth as much as $1.2 billion to deliver six National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System batteries for Ukraine and includes training and logistical support to Ukraine's military and security forces, the Army said in a a Nov. 30 statement.won a contract in August to deliver to NASAMS batteries to Ukraine as part of the third USAI package. The new contract is a follow-on.The first two NASAMS batteries, capable of firinghave been delivered and deployed andaccording to the Army.Pentagon officials have said the first NASAMS were able to be purchased quickly because the bulk of the systems had already been produced.The NASAMS was developed by Norwegian defense company"These are proven systems that will continue making a difference on the battlefield," William LaPlante, under secretary for defense for acquisition and sustainment, said in the statement.It takes 24 months lead time to produce and deliver NASAMS, though the Army and industry are looking for ways to shorten that timeline. The Army said:The work to award Raytheon a contract was led by the Army's Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, along with others across the Defense Department. requested an integrated air and missile defense system that the U.S. and other allies are striving to fulfill.Ukrainian forces had been using Russian-made SA-6 and SA-8 air defenses. In addition to NASAMS, the country also asked for Cold War-era Hawk systems - a medium-range, medium-altitude system, that's considered to still be effective.