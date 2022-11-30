© VCG



Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed by the United Nations (UN) demonstrates China's firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and reflects China's responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing on Wednesday.Xi sent the congratulatory message to a UN meeting commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, 2022.According to Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry,to the meeting.The international community, Xi said in the message.China will continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity in the Middle East, Xi noted.