Zhao Lijian
© VCG
Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed by the United Nations (UN) demonstrates China's firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and reflects China's responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Xi sent the congratulatory message to a UN meeting commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, 2022.

According to Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, it was the 10th consecutive year that President Xi sent a congratulatory message to the meeting.

Xi noted in the congratulatory message that the Palestinian question is at the heart of the Middle East issue. A comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question bears on regional peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice.

The international community should adhere to the two-state solution, prioritize the Palestinian question on the international agenda and help the Palestinian people realize their dream of an independent state at an early date, Xi said in the message.

China will continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity in the Middle East, Xi noted.