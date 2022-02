© Yossi Gurvitz

Michael Benyair is a former Attorney General of Israel and a former acting judge in the Israeli Supreme Court.

On 1 February, Amnesty International became the latest NGO. This followed earlier declarations of apartheid by fellow human rights groups, Yesh Din B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch As the former Attorney General of Israel, I have spent my career analysing Israel's most pressing legal questions. Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem was a fundamental dilemma during my tenure and beyond.Israel's ongoing domination over these territories is a gross injustice that must be urgently rectified.Since 1967 Israeli authorities have justified the occupation by claiming that it is temporary until a peaceful solution can be found between Israelis and Palestinians. However, five decades have now passed since these territories were conquered and Israel shows no interest in rescinding this control.Violating international law, Israel has transferred more than 650,000 of its Jewish citizens to live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. These settlements are established in areas that surround Palestinian villages, intentionally fragmenting Palestinian communities from each other, to ultimately prevent the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state. In East Jerusalem, discriminatory property laws are forcing Palestinians out of their homes in a state-backed policy of Judaising the city.In Area C of the West Bank, discriminatory planning laws are being used to drive Palestinian communities from their land., exemplified by the spurious designation of Palestinian civil society groups as terrorists by the Israeli Ministry of Defence.However, much of the discussion in the international community operates as if Israel's behaviour in the occupied territories can be distinguished from the liberal democracy that exists within the Green Line. This is a mistake.It is the Israeli ministerial cabinet for settlements that approves every illegal settlement in the occupied territories. It was me, in my role as the Attorney General who approved the expropriation of private Palestinian land in order to build infrastructure such as roads that have entrenched settlement expansion.It is the Israeli courts that uphold discriminatory laws geared to expel Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem and their land in the West Bank. Its healthcare providers operate over the Green Line. And Israeli citizens ultimately pay taxes that subsidise the government's entrenchment of control and domination in these territories.There are two possible democratic solutions that can resolve this status quo. The first is granting everyone living under Israeli control full citizenship and equality.Unfortunately, this scenario would lead to a loss of the Jewish majority and 'Balkanisation' of the entire territory, increasing the likelihood of intractable conflict.The status quo on the ground is a moral abomination.