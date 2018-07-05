Fifteen other Palestinians were arrested during the demolition.Residents of Khan al-Ahmar said that the Israeli bulldozers stormed their town and demolished their homes and livestock facilities.The Israeli occupation authorities claimed that the homes in the Palestinian town, which is home to 700 Palestinians, were constructed without licenses.Some of them descended from Al-Naqab. They were also driven out of their homes in 1948 by the Jewish Zionist gangs.