"The UK government's investment in Sizewell C will support the project's continued development ... The investment also allows for China General Nuclear's exit from the project," the department said on Tuesday.
According to the statement, London plans to invest £679 million ($814 million) in the project, or 50% of the development costs. This will match the amount invested in Sizewell C by French power major Electricite de France (EDF).
Comment: France isn't having the best luck with its power plants of late: Europe is in trouble as FOUR more of France's nuclear power stations to go offline over winter
BEIS has not disclosed what part of the investment will go to CGN, but noted that it would include buy-out costs, any tax due and commercial returns on the company's work to date.
The Chinese company had a 20% stake in the project under a deal signed back in 2015. It was to help finance and develop a total of three nuclear power stations in the UK, being a minority partner with EDF at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C power plants and a lead developer at a plant in Bradwell, Essex.
Comment: It's telling that UK is even seeking external/private investors, because isn't this a job for the government? After all, they wasted £37 BILLION on a Covid Test and Trace system that didn't work, and they've spent hundreds of billions propping up the zombie financial sector, is there no cash to invest in a desperately needed power plant?
Hinkley Point C is currently under construction, and CGN remains a partner in the project. Sizewell C is in the early development stages, and officials say they will need to attract private investors to fund the project further. There has not been any information regarding the fate of the third power plant so far.
The Sizewell C announcement came after repeated calls within the UK government for lowering China's involvement in the country's energy supply and cutting ties with the world's second-largest economy altogether. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over," adding that Beijing posed a "systemic challenge to our values and interests."
Comment: Because China and its multipolar partners pose a threat to US domination, the UK have kicked out one of the world's foremost manufacturers, that also has an impressive track record for getting infrastructure projects completed both on time and, often, to an exceptionally high standard. The same cannot be said of the UK
This, whilst an energy crisis is rupturing West, with the UK threatening rolling blackouts come winter: