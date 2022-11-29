The UK government is removing China General Nuclear (CGN) from the Sizewell C project in what will be, according to a statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)."The UK government's investment in Sizewell C will support the project's continued development ... The investment also allows for China General Nuclear's exit from the project," the department said on Tuesday.According to the statement, London plans to invest £679 million ($814 million) in the project, or 50% of the development costs. This will match the amount invested in Sizewell C by French power major Electricite de France (EDF).BEIS has not disclosed what part of the investment will go to CGN, but noted that it would include buy-out costs, any tax due and commercial returns on the company's work to date.in the UK, being a minority partner with EDF at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C power plants and a lead developer at a plant in Bradwell, Essex.to fund the project further. There has not been any information regarding the fate of the third power plant so far.The Sizewell C announcement came