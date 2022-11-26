© Sputnik/Alexey Kudenko



The Donbass republics should probably have rejoined Russia sooner, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the mothers of troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine on Friday. In such a case, fewer lives might have been lost, the president stressed.He maintained, however, that back in 2014, Russia did not have a full understanding of the situation in Donbass nor of the true sentiments of the locals.Commenting on the matter further,Brokered by Germany and France, thein the wake of the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovich, which plunged Ukraine into a conflict between the post-coup government in Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.- something Moscow repeatedly blamed on Kiev. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted thatIn February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. On February 24, Russia sent troops into Ukraine, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements. Putin spoke at that time of the need to protect the Russian-speaking population of Donbass.This autumn, four formerly Ukrainian territories, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, were incorporated into Russia following referendums.