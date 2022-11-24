© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is contesting his defeat in the October election and calling on the electoral authority to annul votes cast on more than half of electronic voting machines used.More than three weeks after losing a reelection bid, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday blamed a software bug and demanded the electoral authority annul votes cast on most of Brazil's nation's electronic voting machines, though independent experts say the bug doesn't affect the reliability of results.The complaint characterized the bug as "irreparable non-compliance due to malfunction" that called into question the authenticity of the results.Immediately afterward, the head of the electoral authority issued a ruling that implicitly raised the possibility that Bolsonaro's own party could suffer from such a challenge.Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who has participated in official security tests of Brazil's electoral system, agreed."It does not undermine the reliability or credibility in any way," Ruggiero told The Associated Press by phone. "The key point that guarantees correctness is the digital signature associated with each voting machine."Dozens of Bolsonaro supporters gathered outside the news conference on Tuesday, decked out in the green and yellow of Brazil's flag and chanting patriotic songs. Some verbally attacked and pushed journalists trying to enter the venue.Bolsonaro spent more than a year claiming Brazil's electronic voting system is prone to fraud, without ever presenting evidence.The president's son, federal lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, repeated that concern at a conference in Mexico last week.Brazil began using an electronic voting system in 1996 and election security experts consider such systems less secure than hand-marked paper ballots, because they leave no auditable paper trail. But Brazil's system has been closely scrutinized by domestic and international experts who have never found evidence of it being exploited to commit fraud.The Senate's president, Rodrigo Pacheco, said Tuesday afternoon that the election results are "unquestionable."Bolsonaro has been almost completely secluded in the official residence since his Oct. 30 defeat, inviting widespread speculation as to whether he is dejected or plotting to cling to power.In a separate report presented earlier this month, the Brazilian military said there were flaws in the country's electoral systems and proposed improvements, but didn't substantiate claims of fraud from some of Bolsonaro's supporters.Analysts have suggested that the armed forces, which have been a key component of Bolsonaro's administration, may have maintained a semblance of uncertainty over the issue to avoid displeasing the president. In a subsequent statement, the Defense Ministry stressed that while it had not found any evidence of fraud in the vote counting, it could not exclude that possibility.