Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has launched a challenge to the presidential election he recently lost to former and now President-elect Lula da Silva.Lula's win has already been ratified by the Superior Electoral Court, he's been congratulated by international leaders like Canada's Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden.Reuters goes on to quote financial execs, and those with the Lula campaign, all of whom dismiss Bolsonaro's challenge. Head of private investment partnership FB Capital said that the bid by Bolsonaro would be unlikely to succeed, but that it also adds "pessimism on top of everything we already have.""No more procrastination, irresponsibility, insults to institutions and democracy," she wrote on Twitter. "The election was decided in the vote and Brazil needs peace to build a better future."The two candidates went head to head in a first round of voting on October 2, though neither gained more than half of the votes, which led to Sunday's runoff vote. More than 156 million people were eligible to vote in the election.Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro won 49.17 percent of the vote, compared to 50.83 by da Silva, who was convicted in 2017 for money laundering though a court threw out his conviction in March 2021.