© AP / Andre Penner



Chaotic demonstrations erupted across Brazil after the president's election loss.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has asked his supporters to stop blocking major roadways to protest his defeat in last week's election, saying such actions are not "legitimate demonstrations."National health agency Anvisa has warned of potential shortages in medical supplies due to the roadblocks, while Brazil's oil regulator has relaxed certain storage requirements in preparation for scarcities.On Tuesday, Bolsonaro broke days of silence following his loss at the polls, stating that the protests were the result of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the election, though did not urge his backers to stop at the time. He has yet to publicly acknowledge defeat, but has nonetheless authorized the transition of power.