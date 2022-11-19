At least 43 people and companies targeted by Supreme Court.Brazilian authorities blocked bank accounts Thursday of people and companies allegedly driving "anti-democratic acts" following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in a presidential runoff.He said there have been "repeated abuse of the right to assemble."Bolsonaro lost to Lula, who garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court.Supporters of the outgoing president took part in large-scale demonstrations across Brazil on Tuesday with many heading to military barracks.There has been no indication of any election irregularity, while overseas, the results were quickly recognized by various leaders.A report by Brazil's Defense Ministry last week found no electoral irregularities in a detailed document provided to electoral authorities.Lula is set to be sworn in for a third term Jan. 1.