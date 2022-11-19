banco do brasil
At least 43 people and companies targeted by Supreme Court.

Brazilian authorities blocked bank accounts Thursday of people and companies allegedly driving "anti-democratic acts" following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in a presidential runoff.

Federal Supreme Court (STF) judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the move targeting at least 43 people and companies related to recent demonstrations.

"It is necessary, appropriate and urgent to block the bank accounts of those investigated, given the possibility of using resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts, in order to stop the injury or threat to law," said De Moraes.

He said there have been "repeated abuse of the right to assemble."

Authorities are targeting those who they said are driving undemocratic acts -- ranging from illegal roadblocks and anti-democratic demonstrations amid calls by demonstrators for military intervention.

De Moraes said "several antidemocratic acts" began after dissatisfied truck drivers "began to block traffic on several highways of the country."

Many supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have failed to recognize Lula's victory in the tight runoff late last month.

Bolsonaro lost to Lula, who garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court.

Supporters of the outgoing president took part in large-scale demonstrations across Brazil on Tuesday with many heading to military barracks.

Bolsonaro loyalists have been pushing for the army to intervene against the STF and have continued to claim that the election in was stolen.

There has been no indication of any election irregularity, while overseas, the results were quickly recognized by various leaders.

A report by Brazil's Defense Ministry last week found no electoral irregularities in a detailed document provided to electoral authorities.

Lula is set to be sworn in for a third term Jan. 1.