Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — who sometimes has embraced the label "Trump of the Tropics" — said Sunday he'll wait a little longer before recognizing the U.S. election victory of Joe Biden.Speaking to reporters while casting a ballot in municipal races, he also echoed President Donald Trump's allegations of irregularities in the U.S. vote.Asked if he would recognize Biden's victory, he said,The conservative Brazilian leader has appealed to the same sort of right-wing populist base in Brazil that Trump has courted in the United States, and has welcomed comparisons to the U.S. president.Like Trump, he has embraced unproven treatments for the new coronavirus and has campaigned to ease restrictions meant to combat it, arguing the economic loss is more damaging than the illness itself.