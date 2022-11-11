© GREG BAKER / AFP



Relations between Moscow and Beijing are as healthy as ever, Zhao Lijian, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Friday, denying a statement by US President Joe Biden that China is attempting to distance itself from Russia.Speaking at a regular press briefing, Zhao commented on the current state of Sino-Russian relations, describing them as "rock solid." According to the official, China and Russia are "strategic cooperation partners in the new era" that have never sought to confront or target third parties.He went on to say that "the long-term healthy and stable development" of ties between Moscow and Beijing hinges on a "high degree of mutual trust." Furthermore, "China is willing to work with Russia to promote the steady progress of relations between the two countries in the right direction," Zhao added.In late October, the Chinese Foreign Ministry vowed to "firmly support the Russian side" while assisting Putin's efforts to "unite and lead the Russian people" as well as to realize "strategic development goals" to buttress Russia's status as a major world power.