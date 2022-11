© Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The ongoing war in Ukraine is "not in the interest" of Europe, a French General has claimed,During an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, de Villiers criticised Europe's collective failure to seek an end to the conflict that does not "bring dishonour" to Ukraine, which he describes as "fighting bravely" after having been attacked by Russia.the General told the broadcaster.Saying that the war in Ukraine "is not ours", the official went on to describe how he was hoping for Europe to curb its systematic alignment with U.S. military interests, and instead seek "a diplomatic solution from above"."The challenge from my point of view is to stop the escalation," he argued. "Since February 24, we have been in a permanent escalation.""It is time to find a solution that does not bring dishonour to Ukrainians who are fighting bravely and who have been attacked," he went on to say.De Villiers also criticised French military spending, arguing that the funding being allocated towards defence in the country — despite a recent €3 billion (~$3 billion) increase — was not enough."Between 2008 and 2015 we cut 20% of military personnel. It was a mistake in terms of what we know today," he said. "We have been talking for 20 years about increasing our reserve force capacities — we have 40,000 reservists — we have not done it.""[W]hen there is the pandemic, we allocate hundreds of billions [to relief], inflation tens of billions," he said."When you build an army model to protect the French, you have to determine the threat, then determine this model in physics — the equipment, etc. -, then we determine the budget envelope," he went on to say, arguing that it was now necessary for the country to "move up a gear".