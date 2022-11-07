© Getty

There has also been a dramatic rise in people with disabilities.

Graphene oxide? Nanobots?What is in the Pfizer vaccines? Recently, Dr David Nixon, a Brisbane GP, decided to find out, putting droplets of vaccine and the blood of vaccinated patients under a dark-field microscope.That's a more radical decision than it might sound. According to Sasha Latypova, a scientist with 25 years of experience in clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies,They claim it would 'divert' these precious resources away from their intended use fulfilling an 'urgent' need.Is that true in Australia? Who knows? All the Commonwealth Department of Health has said about its contract with Pfizer is that it is commercial-in-confidence.The Therapeutic Goods Administration performs tests on all Covid vaccines for composition and strength, purity and integrity, identity and endotoxins, but it provides scant details other than the batch numbers tested and whether they passed. (Spoiler alert: they did.)In the US, the Centers for Disease Control specifically states that all Covid-19 vaccines are free from 'metals, such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys' and 'manufactured products such as micro-electronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors'.Some researchers sing its praises, its 'ultra-high drug-loading efficiency due to the wide surface area', its exceptional 'chemical and mechanical constancy, sublime conductivity and excellent biocompatibility'. But there's a catch. 'The toxic effect of graphene oxide on living cells and organs' is 'a limiting factor' on its use in the medicine.So is there graphene oxide in the Pfizer shots? What Nixon found, and filmed, is bizarre to say the least. Inside a droplet of vaccine are strange mechanical structures. They seem motionless at first but when Nixon used time-lapse photography to condense 48 hours of footage into two minutes, it showed what appear to be mechanical arms assembling and disassembling glowing rectangular structures that look like circuitry and micro chips. These are not 'manufactured products' in the CDC's words because they construct and deconstruct themselves but the formation of the crystals seems to be stimulated by electromagnetic radiation and stops when the slide with the vaccine is shielded by a Faraday bag. Nixon's findings are similar to those of teams in New Zealand, Germany, Spain and South Korea.An Italian group led by Riccardo Benzi Cipelli analysed the blood of over 1,000 people, one month after they were vaccinated, who had been referred for tests because they had experienced side effects. They ranged in age from 15 to 85 and had had between one and three doses.Some of the foreign objects dotted the blood like a starry night, some self-assembled into crystalline structures and others into spindly branches and tubes.The Italians think the objects are metallic particles and say they resemble 'graphene oxide and possibly other metallic compounds'. They believe the damaged blood is contributing to post-vaccine coagulation disorders, which in turn contribute to increased malignancies, while graphene-family materials are associated with oxidative stress, DNA damage, inflammation and damage to those parts of the immune system that suppress tumours.The artificial mRNA concoction which is 'cloaked' from the recipient's immune system is also likely to reduce the recipients immune function, increasing the likelihood of new or recurring tumours.Nixon has shared his findings with Wendy Hoy, professor of medicine at the University of Queensland who has called on the Australian government and its health authorities to explain the apparent spontaneous formation of chips and circuitry in mRNA vaccines when left at room temperature, and the abnormal objects that can be seen in the blood of vaccinated people. Hoy thinks that these are 'undoubtedly contributing to poor oxygen delivery to tissues and clotting events, including heart attacks and strokes' and asks why there is no systematic autopsy investigation of deaths to investigate the role of the vaccine in Australia's dramatic rise in mortality.According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, excess mortality was over 17 per cent in July. It is similarly elevated in other highly vaccinated populations.In Germany, excess mortality in people over 60 increased by 174 per cent between 20 September 2021, when 85 per cent of people over 60 were fully vaccinated, and October 2022.In the UK, there have been more excess deaths in the last three months than at any time during the pandemic or indeed since 2010. In the most recent week, excess mortality in England was 16 per cent.In the US, excess mortality in people aged 25 to 44, and in those aged 75 to 84, is 18 per cent, and it is 15 per cent in those aged 65 to 74.As for Covid, in Australia, vaccine efficacy appears to be negative, judging by the statistics in NSW which are far from perfect but the best in Australia. They show that 88 per cent of people who died were vaccinated even though they made up only 85.5 per cent of the population. They also showed that the unvaccinated made up only 0.15 per cent of people in hospital with Covid and only 1.1 per cent of people in ICU.Why is this? Almost certainly, because the unvaccinated who die of Covid in NSW are frail and elderly with multiple comorbidities, living in aged care or palliative care or at home, and don't go to hospital. Why weren't they vaccinated? Probably because they or their doctors feared it would kill them.The question is, how many others is it killing too? Until health authorities tell us what's in the shots, we won't know.