The Satanic Temple of Dallas-Fort Worth hosted a booth at the second annual Pagan Pride Fest in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, and invited attendees to an "unbaptism" ceremony.Independent journalist Tayler Hansen reported on the event and posted video to Twitter, writing, "The Satanic Temple is performing 'unbaptisims.' After an upside down cross is drawn on their forehead they chant 'Hail Satan.'""We come in love, and we just want to represent Christ," local Christian Kelsey Chrisman said.Hansen asked a mother and child why they attended and the mother said, "to celebrate" and "to bother Christians."The duo claimed the few Christians were there came to "rebuke" them. When Hansen asked why, the mother, who was draped in black and masked with her mouth covered in blood, said "because we are dark, we are witches, and we don't believe in their God."They posted a similar message on their Twitter.Hansen's Pagan Pride Fest coverage was supported by the family rights advocacy group, the Texas Family Project