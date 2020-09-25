© REUTERS/Ted Siefer



And, so, I have turned to Satanism.

It may sound like satire, but everyone from HuffPost to Twitter seems to be taking very seriously a liberal mom's essay about how she turned to Satanism in response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Jamie Smith - who describes herself as a 40-something "attorney and mother who cares about civil rights" - wrote for HuffPost Personal that last week's death of the 87-year-old liberal judge drove her to join the Satanic Temple, not out of grief but out of fear.The phrase "Satanic Temple" quickly began to trend on Thursday, with Twitter promoting Smith's piece as "a conversation starter."Aimee Vanderpool, a liberal feminist with 317,000 followers, argued Smith's piece was "a nod to RBG's thinking out of the box" and that "using religion against itself to combat the curtailing of our reproductive rights seems pretty genius."Democrats have long idolized Justice Ginsburg as a champion of feminism, and considered her the bulwark of abortion rights - established in the US not by law, but under the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. The mere possibility that President Donald Trump could get a reliable majority of conservative-leaning judges by appointing her replacement, and then overturn this ruling at some point in the future, has sent Democrats into a frenzy over the past week.