The Left is bringing their worship of Satan out into the public.Because of the subversive work of the far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the dark lord is now being honored in the public square A dozen officials and other attendees walked out of the proceedings while Satan was being glorified on the public dime. Around 40 protesters were outside demonstrating against the despicable display. They held signs with messages such as "reject Satan and his works" and "know Jesus and his love.""God will be pleased with our public prayers of reparation. We want God's blessings on America, not Satan's curses. Lucifer is the eternal loser. Let's keep him out," protester William Siebenmorgen told KSRM.The ACLU of Alaska sued the Borough following a policy issued in 2016 stating that those who wanted to give invocations at public meetings were required to be apart of official organizations that had an established presence on the Kenai Peninsula.The Alaska Supreme Court ruled last October that this policy was unconstitutional, overriding local control and thus allowing this Satanic prayer to be read.As leftists become more open about their sanctification of the dark lord, America is embracing abominable practices that put even Sodom and Gomorrah to shame.