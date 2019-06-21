Society's Child
ACLU lawfare allows 'Hail Satan' to open government meeting amidst public walkouts
Big League Politics
Fri, 21 Jun 2019 15:25 UTC
Because of the subversive work of the far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the dark lord is now being honored in the public square.
Satanic Temple member Iris Fontana, thanks to successful lawfare efforts by the ACLU, won the right to say a demonic prayer where she proclaimed 'Hail Satan' to start a government meeting of the Kenai Peninsula Borough in Alaska.
"That which will not bend, must break, and that which can be destroyed by truth should never be spared as demise. It is done, hail Satan," Fontana said as apart of an invocation to start the government meeting, according to local radio station KSRM.
A dozen officials and other attendees walked out of the proceedings while Satan was being glorified on the public dime. Around 40 protesters were outside demonstrating against the despicable display. They held signs with messages such as "reject Satan and his works" and "know Jesus and his love."
"God will be pleased with our public prayers of reparation. We want God's blessings on America, not Satan's curses. Lucifer is the eternal loser. Let's keep him out," protester William Siebenmorgen told KSRM.
The ACLU of Alaska sued the Borough following a policy issued in 2016 stating that those who wanted to give invocations at public meetings were required to be apart of official organizations that had an established presence on the Kenai Peninsula.
The Alaska Supreme Court ruled last October that this policy was unconstitutional, overriding local control and thus allowing this Satanic prayer to be read.
As leftists become more open about their sanctification of the dark lord, America is embracing abominable practices that put even Sodom and Gomorrah to shame.
Bottom line: It is no longer OK to assume that anyone's subjective reality is shared by everyone else. No matter how good it makes you feel, it's invasive, coercive, and inappropriate to invoke any form of subjective reality in a group setting. That includes the pledge of allegiance!
We aren't able to get away with the pretense of being tribal any longer, folks. This sort of overt eccentricity is exactly what will be provoked.
Society has a very crude way of revenge. The more daredevilish is the vulgarity of these decadents, the more cruel is the hit back. Even from a seemingly tolerant society.
I have seen Buddhists hacking the Rohingyas, the silent Hindus laughing and lynching Muslims.
Just because the world is tolerating this abhorrence, doesn't mean it is a unbirdled march to Sodom and Gomorrah for these psychopaths.
It will be sudden.