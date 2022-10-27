Society's Child
Germany is dismantling wind farm to expand coal mine
Oil Price
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 22:32 UTC
The dismantling of at least one wind turbine at the wind farm close to the German coal mine Garzweiler, operated by energy giant RWE, has already started. RWE says that lignite, or brown coal, has been mined from the Garzweiler coalfields for over 100 years.
RWE also said at the end of September that three of its lignite-fired coal units that were previously on standby would return to the electricity market on schedule in October.
"The three lignite units each have a capacity of 300 megawatts (MW). With their deployment, they contribute to strengthening the security of supply in Germany during the energy crisis and to saving natural gas in electricity generation," RWE said last month.
Now the company is expanding the lignite mine at Garzweiler after a court in Münster in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia ruled in favor of the energy group in a land dispute in March this year to expand the lignite mine.
Commenting on the dismantling of wind turbines to make way for expanding a coal mine, Guido Steffen, a spokesperson for RWE, told the Guardian, "We realise this comes across as paradoxical."
"But that is as matters stand," Steffen added.
Earlier this week, the ministry for economic and energy affairs of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia urged RWE to abandon the plan to dismantle the wind farm.
"In the current situation, all potential for the use of renewable energy should be exhausted as much as possible and existing turbines should be in operation for as long as possible," a spokesperson for the state's ministry told the Guardian.
Comment: Well, it's an unusual victory for common sense, and it will help contribute towards Germany's energy independence, but it won't totally solve their immediate, much more critical energy supply problems.
Reader Comments
Such reversals of policy are necessary to keep a nations population alive.
Global warming, CO2 and such other BOLLOCKS
Meanwhile the citizens of Europe. will in all probability be suffering a freezing winter, because of astronomical energy costs and a very austere Christmas, due to increasing food prices and availability
Hydrogen is a pipe dream big time, but let me say again to take down a windmill for no good reason must mean the wind ain't blowing or the windmill was not properly built.
Energy confusion is the new derivatives market - do you want in?
Be aware, the risk they will say is low and the payoff steady, but they are liars and the risk is fixing to prove how flawed the math of calculus is.
Do you want me to prove everything I've stated above?
If you do, for you Joan I will.
So, again, hydrogen is not easily obtained without using other energy, hydrogen is hard to store, hydrogen burns rapidly - you ever seen that dirigible go down in flames?
Hydrogen however is a pipe dream - because pipes are easily sabotaged as ought be most evident.
Methane on the other hand is most abundant, and that is why it is called natural gas.
In some instances it may include some propane, but propane if fine by me.
Other sources of easily obtained natural energy are ready to offer up what they got to give if the stupid humans ever get their shit together.
ps - when all hallows night approaches, I hope you got many candles lit - that is my plan.
Scary, scary, scary the ghosts can be.....on the halloween..
Your gubment tis evidently effed up and must be most confusing to live there presently....and the king is a big loser...
oh well, God Bless the Queen I reckon, but she is dead now.
Tis pm where I reside...the morning comes morrow
Be 1am.
Happy Halloween!
May the ghosts fine you well and dance about your eyes and give you joy an all hallows eve...
See - clear as mud on the Steppes of Russia proper and other places far away like that, but soon the mud will solidify and Odessa if not already in hand will be soon enough.
If that makes any sense to you let me know what you think.
Sometimes aliens are in my head.
But I always kick them out....lately it has all been very peaceful and that gives me hope.
correct?
You got one sort of pagan and another and Pagan's don't bother me even if they don't think it is a religion of sorts....cause truly even pagans worship forces....
do they not?
How stupid is it to destroy infrastructure in place for the sake of burning old life....mostly plant life, but still - how stupid is it?
If I wasn't biased, I'd conclude the German's are the most stupid of all.
And the question above could be asked about pipelines sabotaged as well...
these windmills must not be performing, but if you know anything about fracking you don't need to take the windmills down to get to the old life.
Twisted up shit foolishness all around from both sides.
Pathetic.
This article has more irony than merited.
Cause nobody in their good mind is gonna take down a windmill performing....the capital has already been spent, so that is out of the equation. So, one can conclude the windmills in place are likely "net negative" energy wise and probably in hindsight ought be recognized as money poorly spent in the first place. I hope Germany gets their shit together and cold peasant are effing mean.