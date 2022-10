© Jeremy Boreing/Twitter



The documentary looks back on the riots in Minneapolis and around the United States and sheds light on BLM's exploitation of the Floyd tragedy for "financial gain."The release of a new documentary has thrust the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the death of George Floyd back into the national spotlight. The Greatest Lie Ever Sold ," produced by conservative commentator Candace Owens, was officially released on Wednesday. The documentary looks back on the riots in Minneapolis and around the United States and sheds light on BLM's exploitation of the Floyd tragedy for "financial gain.""While everyone was posting a black square on Instagram, Candace didn't buy the George Floyd narrative the media was selling," according to the Daily Ware's landing page for the documentary. "This explosive documentary is the product of Candace's fearless pursuit of the truth."Teaser clips of the documentary posted to Twitter by Daily Wire's Jeremy Boreing reveal how the documentary has reignited debate over Floyd's death.Kanye West, for example, was threatened with a lawsuit by Floyd's family when he said, after watching the film, that "the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that.""So many elements of people [took] advantage of the death of George Floyd ... for political gain, for financial gain, and to propagate division, because some of these organizations ... can only get money if they propagate hatred and division," a Minneapolis pastor told Owens.