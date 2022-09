The leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Shalomyah Bowers, was accused of stealing over $10 million from the organization in a lawsuit filed Thursday by Black Lives Matter Grassroots. According to the Los Angeles Times , the lawsuit was announced at a news conference by Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah who said Bowers was a "rogue administrator, a middle man turned usurper" and used the organization as a "personal piggy bank."Bowers, who is one of three directors on the board of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, shot back with a joint statement that read,The Black Lives Matter Global Network is the official parent organization of all of BLM, including Black Lives Matter Grassroots, and it raised over $90 million during the later half of 2020.However, the company distributed $21.7 million in grants and spent another $8.4 million to close the year with a balance of $60 million. Bowers was hired by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors in 2020.In May 2021, Patrisse Cullors stepped down from the BLM organization after a real-estate scandal emerged revealing she spent $3.2 million on four different homes. Soon after more reports started to emerge of Black Lives Matter leadership using company funds for personal luxury In April reports emerged that Cullors and BLM leadership bought a $6 million property and circuitously moved money around a litany of LLCs in order to hide the transaction.The same month, Cullors described the routine, basic form 990 tax document non-profits must fill out as 'unsafe.' "This doesn't seem safe for us, this 990 structure — this nonprofit system structure," Cullors said. "This is, like, deeply unsafe. This is being literally weaponized against us, against the people we work with."