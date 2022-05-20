Newly released tax filings revealed how Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her friends and family large sums for various 'consulting' services, as well as charter a private flight.The documents reveal that BLM paid a company owned by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors' child, nearly $970,000 to help 'produce live events' and provide other 'creative services.'The co-founder's brother, Paul Cullors, received more than $840,000 for providing security services to the foundation.Leaders have attempted to justify the expense by saying the foundation's protection could not be entrusted to former police professionals who typically run security firms because the BLM movement is known for vehemently protesting law enforcement organizations.She paid the foundation an additional $390 over her uses of the 6,500 square-foot Studio City property for two private events.The former BLM leader did admit previously that her sister, mother, and brother were employed with the organization.This is the BLM foundation's first public accounting of its finances since incorporating in 2017. As a fledgling nonprofit, it had been under the fiscal sponsorship of a well-established charity, and wasn't required to publicly disclose its financials until it became an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit in December 2020.In its latest 990, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. revealed that it ended the last fiscal year - from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 - with nearly $42million in net assets. The foundation had an operating budget of about $4million, according to a board member.Nearly $6million was spent on the Studio City property, which includes a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage and office space, was intended as a campus for a black artists fellowship and is currently used for that purpose, the board member said.The foundation invested $32million in stocks from the $90million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020.However, current board members allege that was never the truth.'This 990 reveals that (the BLM foundation) is the largest black abolitionist nonprofit organization that has ever existed in the nation's history. What we're doing has never been done before,' said Shalomyah Bowers, who serves as the foundation's board secretary.'We needed to get dollars out to grassroots organizations doing the work of abolition, doing the work that would shift the moral tide of this world towards one that does not have or believe in police, prisons, jails or violence,' he said.Controversy surrounding the organization's finances has elicited probes by at least two state attorneys general.Board members said they are cooperating with civil investigations in Indiana and Ohio, and they have turned over relevant documents to those authorities.Bowers was named as one of three members of BLM's board of directors earlier this month.He serves with board chair Cicley Gay, a communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, and 'DZhane Parker, a member of BLM's Los Angeles chapter whose work focuses on the impact of mass incarceration on families.Twelve BLM chapters, including those in Boulder, Colorado; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Los Angeles; Gary, Indiana; and Philadelphia, received pledges for grants of up to $500,000. The family foundations created in honor of Floyd and others killed by police and vigilantes - Trayvon Martin and Oscar Grant - each received contributions of $200,000.The Michael O.D. Brown: We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation, run by Michael Brown Jr.'s mother, Lezley McSpadden, was approved for a larger multi-year grant of $1.4million. A representative of the Brown foundation revealed an initial $500,000 had been received in 2021.Among its larger grants are $2.3million to the Living Through Giving Foundation, a nonprofit charity platform that encourages giving at the local level; and $1.5million to Team Blackbird, LLC, a rapid response communications and movement strategy project that increases the visibility of movement organizations.The tax filing does not reveal the foundation's largest donors.'Transparency and accountability is so important to us, but so is trust,' said Gay, the BLM foundation chair. 'Presenting (donor) names after the fact, at this point, would likely be a betrayal of that trust.The BLM movement first emerged in 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. But it was the 2014 death of Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, that made the slogan 'Black lives matter' a rallying cry for progressives and a favorite target of derision for conservatives.BLM co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Ay Tometi had pledged to build a decentralized organization governed by the consensus of BLM chapters. But just three years into existence, Cullors was the only movement founder involved in the organization.In a recent interview, Cullors acknowledged the foundation was ill-prepared to handle the moment.The tax filing lists Cullors as an uncompensated founder and executive director. She resigned last year.The foundation also paid nearly $140,000 in severance to a former managing director who had been at odds with local BLM chapter organizers, prior to Cullors' tenure as director.