"They have little concern for rebuilding black families."The founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul says he quit after he found out the "ugly truth" about the organization - that it doesn't care about black people.Rashad Turner released a video revealing the truth about BLM after having spent a year inside the organization.Turner explained how he strived to educate himself and become a personal success despite being born into extremely difficult circumstances."In 2015 I was a founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul. I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies, black lives do matter," explained Turner.As we have exhaustively argued, despite the biggest violent threat to black people being black criminals, BLM actively evades and blacklists any discussion of the issue.This again came to the fore earlier this month when a BLM leader in the UK was shot in the head by four black gang members.Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors was also recently forced to quit as executive director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after using money generated through her activism to buy numerous mansions, one of which was located in one of the whitest areas of California.A recent poll found that public support for Black Lives Matter amongst Americans has sunk to a two year low.