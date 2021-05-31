blm black lives matter
Black Lives Matter was a prominent movement across the country which had ample support of both political parties; however, after the year-long riots in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, reports indicate support for the movement fell drastically.

Many democratic figureheads insist the United States underwent a "racial reckoning" in 2020 with Black Lives Matter leading the charge, but that narrative contradicts the truth.

New data from Civiqs showed support for Black Lives Matter skyrocketing in 2020 after the police-involved deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. However, George Floyd's death sparked massive civil unrest across the United States, and as a result, support for the movement took a steep nosedive.

Black Lives Matter initially boasted support from individuals in both Democrat and Republican parties, until riots perpetuated by BLM and other far-left groups, were at the forefront of the destruction of US cities. Property damage, arsons, looting, assaults on law enforcement officers and civilians; are only a few examples of the violence our cities endured.

Once the BLM founders made it clear they had an alternative agenda and were a Marxist organization with goals of abolishing police departments, the organization lost support from the Republicans.

The data indicates that prior to the Nation's civil unrest, which was most prominently seen in cities like Seattle, Portland, Wisconsin, and New York, Black Lives Matter gained Republican support after the death of George Floyd. Although because of BLM's actions, Republican support for the movement was nearly wiped clean by 2021.

Civiqs data also showed that minorities are more in favor of supporting Black Lives Matter than their white counterparts. However, it's important to note that the chart shows Black Lives Matter gaining immense support from white people in 2020 but lost support in response to the civil unrest that plagued the Nation.

Minority support for Black Lives Matter also fell by 2021, although the data shows a less drastic drop than the support from white people.