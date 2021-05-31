Black Lives Matter was a prominent movement across the country which had ample support of both political parties; however, after the year-long riots in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, reports indicate support for the movement fell drastically.Many democratic figureheads insist the United States underwent a "racial reckoning" in 2020 with Black Lives Matter leading the charge, but that narrative contradicts the truth.The data indicates that prior to the Nation's civil unrest, which was most prominently seen in cities like Seattle, Portland, Wisconsin, and New York, Black Lives Matter gained Republican support after the death of George Floyd.Civiqs data also showed that minorities are more in favor of supporting Black Lives Matter than their white counterparts. However, it's important to note that the chart shows Black Lives Matter gaining immense support from white people in 2020 but lost support in response to the civil unrest that plagued the Nation.Minority support for Black Lives Matter also fell by 2021, although the data shows a less drastic drop than the support from white people.