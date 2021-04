Whitlock won't back down

Conservative journalist Jason Whitlock was suspended by Twitter after he criticized Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors for her $1.4 million home purchase in "1.4 percent" black Topanga Canyon in Southern California.But Whitlock insisted Monday he has no intention of bowing to the social media giant in order to get his account unblocked: "I'm not running to go post Twitter bail when I did nothing wrong."Hours later, however, Whitlock said Twitter suspended him:Twitter told Whitlock that he violated the platform's rules for posting personal information about others without their permission.The Daily Mail said Twitter didn't respond to its request for comment."I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me," Whitlock added to the outlet.In an interview posted Monday to ScoonTV on YouTube, Whitlock told host Curtis Scoon that he refuses to cave to Twitter in order to get his account unblocked."I'm still in Twitter jail because I won't post bail," Whitlock said, adding that "I'm not running to go post Twitter bail when I did nothing wrong."And lo and behold, Whitlock observed, "the story is going where I thought it would go."Speaking of Black Lives Matter, Whitlock said that he wants others to realize that "it's all a hustle; they're not promoting anything real."Since BLM's inception, he asked, "What has been their impact other than people looting stores and getting big-screen TVs? Has there been some incredible police reform all across the country?"In the end, Whitlock emphasized that his story "is going exactly how I wanted it to go" and that "I'm gonna remain in Twitter jail: I'm gonna wallow in this victimhood like they like to do."Here's his interview with ScoonTV. (Language):