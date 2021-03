© Reuters/Lawrence Bryant



"Page is accused of using unprecedented tensions and uncertainty due to widespread civil unrest and a global pandemic to fill his own bank account. Page allegedly purchased homes, traveled, and spent other people's money to buy luxury items for himself, all on the backs of hardworking people believing they were donating to a worthy cause."

"As a result, BMLGA's Facebook page continued to be displayed as a non-profit organization with a donation button through the end of September 2020, and Facebook continued to collect and disperse the purported charity donations on a bi-monthly basis."

A fraudster has been indicted on federal charges for his alleged role in swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors who thought they were giving to a Black Lives Matter group, instead pocketing the funds for himself.Ohio man, the DOJ announced in a statement on Friday,which was portrayed as a tax-exempt charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith stated:Initially arrested by the FBI last September,at which point it was formally registered as a non-profit organization. However, while the group'safter Page failed to submit the proper forms for three consecutive years,, telling donors in private chats that their funds would be "used to combat racial and social injustices," according to the DOJ. Much of that fundraising was done through Facebook, which was unaware the group's non-profit corporation had been dissolved.He is said to have concealed the latter purchase by putting its title under the namewhile also entering into a nondisclosure agreement with the seller so as to keep his involvement and use of donor money under wraps. criminal complaint filed against Page earlier this week shows the government seized more thanunder the BLMGA name, as well as the property bought with the proceeds.While he has since been released from custody on a $10,000 bond, according to an Ohio ABC affiliate, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the four counts, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. His next court hearing is set for March 17.