© REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski



The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald has joined a legion of conservative and independent journalists slamming the outlet over an article going after "right-wing" journalists' coverage of last year's "mostly peaceful" US riots."Meet the Riot Squad: Right-Wing Reporters Whose Viral Videos Are Used to Smear BLM," blares the headline of the Intercept article, written by Robert Mackey and published Thursday.It names eight reporters who "roam from city to city, feeding the conservative media's hunger for images of destruction and violence on the margins of left-wing protests" and calls them part of a "video-to-Fox News pipeline."Mackey claims that "right-wing news outlets and politicians have been desperate to draw attention away" from the video of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last May "by focusing instead on viral videos of unrest at racial justice protests."Others noted a more sinister undertone to the Intercept piece - painting a target on the backs of the "Riot Squad" so violent protesters would attack them on sight."The intercept [sic] is trying to make sure there's no independent reporting on the ground just propaganda," tweeted videographer Luke Rudkowski.That was also the position of Glenn Greenwald, who co-founded The Intercept back in 2014 but resigned in October 2020,Outlets that employ the targeted journalists also fired back, thanking the outlet for free publicity. The Daily Caller called it a "laughable smear attempt," adding that they stood by the "brave reporting" of the Riot Squad and thanking the Intercept for "highlighting their important work."DC's editor in chief Geoffrey Ingersoll called Mackey "a hard left hack job" and his article a "s**tpile dressed up as journalism," among other things."We stand by, and will always stand by [Julio's] fearless reporting of the BLM/Antifa riots and ongoing border crisis," Townhall tweeted, calling the Intercept article a "despicable smear" that only shows the importance of "conservative journalism."Protests over the death of Floyd - an African-American man - in Minnesota last May quickly turned violent and resulted in the burning of a Minneapolis police precinct and much of the nearby neighborhood. They quickly spread across the US and caused billions of dollars in property damage as well as at least 20 deaths, according to preliminary estimates.