Christopher DeVries, who organized a protest in support of Black Lives Matter and defunding the police, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possession of child pornography.The indictment came one month after he organized a "Skate Away the Hate'" protest where he utilized a loudspeaker to rattle off demands that he claimed were conveyed to him by local chapters of Black Lives Matter Ahead of the protests, DeVries, who previously served on Conway, New Hampshire's Municipal Budget Committee, also told local news "I feel like this is one of the best things I can do as a father on Father's Day... I want to live in a world where racism is not accepted or tolerated, and I don't want to live in a community or know there are communities in this country where people are afraid of their local police."Following his indictment , DeVries, a father of two, was allowed to live with his wife in Sweden, Maine, while on bail.The investigation began when police obtained a search warrant based on information that Snapchat, a picture messaging platform, provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Natalie Winters is the Lead Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and co-host of The National Pulse podcast.