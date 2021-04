© Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The West Hollywood EDITION

A Los Angeles-based jail reform group led by BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors spent nearly $26,000 for "meetings" at a luxury Malibu beach resort in 2019, according to campaign finance records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.Reform LA Jails dropped $10,179 for "meetings and appearances" at the Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California, and another $15,593 at the Malibu Conference Center, a corporate conference facility owned by the resort, according to the records , which covered the time period between July and September 2019. Guests at the 200-acre resort, where rooms start at $600 a night, have exclusive access to a private five-acre strip of the Malibu coast.The records show that the payments were made on behalf of the jail reform group by a consulting firm owned by Asha Bandele, a longtime mentor of Cullors and co-author of her 2018 biography, "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir."Cullors, a self-proclaimed "trained Marxist," is the founder and chairwoman of Reform LA Jails, also known as Vote Yes On R. The group, which says it is "powered by Black Lives Matter," successfully led a ballot measure passed in 2020 that authorized the Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to develop a plan to reduce the jail population in the county.It's unclear why Reform LA Jails booked meetings at the luxury Malibu beach resort.A review of Reform LA Jails' social media records shows that the group organized multiple events in the Los Angeles area in the second half of 2019, including a party at actress Jane Fonda's house and a " day party + summit " in Pasadena featuring live music and local artists.But the DCNF was unable to locate any public records of the group holding an event at the Malibu beach resort.Reform LA Jails did not return multiple requests for comment.It's also unclear why the group booked its stay at the beach resort through a consulting firm owned by Bandele, the co-author of Cullors' book.Reform LA Jails boasts the endorsements of Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Maxine Waters of California.Cullors also took in $191,000 in 2019 from Reform LA Jails in 2019, the DCNF previously reported.The jail reform group paid Cullors through her consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, campaign finance records show.Reform LA Jails previously told the DCNF that it paid Cullors through her consulting firm "market rate compensation for serving as the chief executive of a historic and successful $5 million dollar campaign in California, and far below when taking into consideration the fact that Ms. Cullors ran the campaign without a salary at all for all of 2018.""It is sexist and racist to expect an executive level Black woman to not be paid for their work," the statement added.A New York-based Black Lives Matter activist, Hawk Newsome , called for an investigation into BLM Global Network Foundation's finances in April following reports of Cullors' real estate buying spree.