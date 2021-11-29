If you were to only look at mainstream media coverage, you may be under the impression that the United States of America is a place where justice for someone is the sole preserve of the Caucasian male. You may believe that African American men cannot defend themselves and avoid jail time, and that white men who run down and kill black men are never held accountable. One would hope that the barefaced silliness of these narratives is self-evident, but apparently not.
Many race hustlers were quietly pleased (though they would never admit it) in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal, as they believe it reinforces their narrative that America is innately and inherently racist. But they ignored the facts of that case, just as they will have to quickly come up with new ways to explain the racist nature of American justice following the conclusion of two other cases. Specifically those of Ahmaud Arbery's murder and Kenneth Walker, who shot a police officer in self-defense.
Ahmaud Arbery was tragically gunned down by a group of white men in a pickup truck for refusing a citizen's arrest. Video of the incident that came out shortly after the crime showed how brutal and cold-blooded his murderers were. As of yesterday, all three men involved in the killing were convicted of murder. Nothing can bring Mr. Aubrey back, but that verdict is justice.
The case of Kenneth Walker, you may be less familiar with, however, you have probably heard of his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor. The case of Taylor's death is one that shows how the stupidity of a police department can lead to someone being killed. The couple's home was breached by police officers that weren't even wearing body cameras, who opened fire inside of the house. Walker fired back, wounding one of the officers, and was charged with attempted murder. However, he was cleared by a jury and a judge has now rightly decided that the prosecution can bring no further charges against him. Just because you're a police officer doesn't give you the right to barge into somebody's house and open fire.
In both cases, racial narratives pushed by Ibram X. Kendi, Al Sharpton, and other hucksters have just fallen apart. It becomes rather obvious that the justice system is not stuck in the days of Jim Crow. Like the case of Rittenhouse, the evidence painted the picture of an obvious reality, and the verdict reflected it, like most cases that go on in America. If America really was a beacon of white supremacy, and police officers were allowed to do whatever they choose, wouldn't these cases have gone the other way? Wouldn't the evidence have been secondary to skin color?
Narratives are all well and good but, ultimately, they frequently fall down in the face of reality. That's why most belong in the fiction section, next to copies of Ender's Game or The Lord of the Rings. It is very rare that any mainstream media narrative can actually withstand any serious scrutiny, whether it be Rittenhouse, Russian interference or 'mostly peaceful' riots.
The media likes to divide Americans based on race because it makes for easy clicks and gets Democrats elected. These narratives are started without consideration for the damage they do to America's soul, and recent years have seen attempts to divide Americans along racial lines increase. Mercifully, the average Joe in the street doesn't seem to have allowed this to happen, yet. Despite these two cases flying in the face of those narratives, I don't expect the mainstream media to learn.
Hope lies with those of us who listen to the truth, not the narrative. Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, stated the following;
"...let's keep fighting and let's keep doing it and making this place a better place for all human beings, all human beings, everybody. Love everybody. All human beings need to be treated equally."I believe he is right on the money.
The fact of the matter is that most Americans wish no tragedy to befall other Americans in any serious manner. We may have our disagreements, but we're all human. If we Americans can hold ourselves accountable for our mistakes and see each other as just other people instead of some sort of descriptor, our country can finally start to heal. We just need to close our ears to the narrative, and open our eyes to the truth.
About the Author:
Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC