On Friday, the Lousiana Supreme Court handed down a ruling in which a Baton Rouge police officer will be allowed to proceed with a lawsuit against Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay Mckesson. Local news reported that "...the officer, identified in a lawsuit as John Doe instead of by name, claims he was seriously wounded after demonstrators began to 'loot a Circle K' for water bottles ," and that "...the demonstration was part of larger demonstrations in the aftermath of the police killing of Alton Sterling."The rioters then started to throw the water bottles at officers who were arresting their friends. According to the lawsuit, events escalated from simple water bottles quickly,Mckesson is named as the principal defendant in the lawsuit because of his role and planning an promoting the demonstrations. Considering violence during previous protests Ironically, the lawsuit is predicated on other current legal precedents set by the governmental Jan 6 committee, which, according to The New York Times, filed a motion on March 3 suggesting he could be charged with engaging in a criminal conspiracy.