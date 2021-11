Following threats of violence from New York City's Black Lives Matter chapter if the city's Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates the police department's anti-crime units, Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome refused to condemn far-left rioting and burning down of buildings."But you don't want riots right?" asked Fox News host Dan Bongino during Saturday's episode of Unfiltered. "You don't want riots correct? And violence, I just want to get you on the record here," Bongino pressed Newsome."I'm going on the record right now. As Dr. King said, riots are the voice of the unheard. It's a natural occurrence that if people continue to be traumatized, and oppressed, they will lash out," replied Newsome on-air.Following further questioning by Bongino, and an attempt to draw a parallel to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Newsome added that "I don't promote it, but I don't condemn it," regarding the violent rioting in the streets.The questioning from Bongino comes days after Newsome threatened "riots" and "bloodshed" in the streets if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstated the police department's anti-crime units which were disbanded at the height of last summer's Black Lives Matter protests and riots across the country."We will shut the city down. We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare," added Chivona Newsome, a Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder and Hawk Newsome's sister."The guy's a coward," said Bongino. "Listen, let me just say unequivocally I've lived by a set of principles. I completely condemn political violence, that is not a means to an end in a constitutional republic. We do our damage in the election booth. If you can't say that, and you are not roundly condemned by the same media condemning Kyle Rittenhouse then you in the media are a bunch of frauds.""He came on the show, but I got no time for cowards and losers. And believe me, I called him out on it. It starts out okay, and don't end well for Hawk down because I don't like fake tough guys. I'm tired of them," Bongino stated.