Black Lives Matter co-founder Chivona Newsome has warned that she has the power to "snap our fingers and unleash the people," should New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams resurrect controversial NYPD anti-crime units."Eric Adams is a man without a plan, so all he can conceive of is brute force," Newsome told RT America on Thursday. "That's how he wants to and plans to unleash law enforcement, NYPD, on black and brown people who live in ... dire, dire poverty."Newsome and her brother Hawk are co-founders of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, which is not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network. Both siblings made it clear in recent days that they don't want to see the city go back to the days of Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk policies."The problem is that this is not going to be fair, as statistics have shown that there is a huge disparity in race," Newsome said. Rather than happening in wealthy white neighbourhoods, she said, "this is going to happen in places like the Bronx ... places like Brownsville, Flatbush, Bed-Stuy.""Ninety-five percent of your murders - murderers and murder victims - fit one M.O.," former mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a controversial 2015 comment. "You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That's true in New York. That's true in virtually every city."