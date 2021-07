© Reuters / Mike Theiler

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had 'Black Lives Matter' painted on the street that leads to the White House, now wants to hire more police officers and reopen the courts, citing an increase in homicides in the US capital.Bowser and Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department also complained that federal prosecutors - who have jurisdiction in the capital - still haven't pressed charges in more than 2,000 cases, and the courts, closed due to the pandemic, still haven't fully reopened."No matter how you look at it, the system is not working at full capacity, and that means justice is delayed," she said.In a letter to council members last week, Bowser called for "a strong, sustained police presence," citing "a sustained increase in gun violence" over the past year.Bowser's turnabout on crime came after a year of advocacy on behalf of groups such as Black Lives Matter, which have openly called for "defunding the police" and described policing itself as intrinsically racist. Last July, during the riots outside the White House, Bowser had a street corner named Black Lives Matter Plaza and had city workers paint the words along a stretch of 16th Street Northwest.In March this year, she reacted to the gruesome carjacking and killing of an Asian American Uber driver outside the Washington Nationals stadium - for which two African American minors were later convicted - by warning residents to be more careful in preventing "crimes of opportunity."