The cold air that's led to snow and sub-freezing temperatures across the Midwest and Great Lakes in the last few days is spreading across the southern United States.Up to 18 inches of lake-effect snow fell in northern Wisconsin on Monday. Around 18.1 inches of snow fell in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday and Tuesday, breaking the 2-day snowfall record, the NWS Marquette said.In Alaska, the cities of Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Yakutat, Haines, and Skagway have all had their warmest start to October on record.The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of Southern California, with temperatures rising into the mid-90s from San Diego to Anaheim this afternoon.