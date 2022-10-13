© screenshot



Update Your Agenda, People

Family breakdown. A slow-motion border invasion. The China shock. Corporate consolidation. Outsourcing and deindustrialization. The retreat from religion and rise of pornography and opioids. Also, all along, the slow but relentless cultic radicalization of the elite left.

Snap Back to Reality, Oops There Goes Gravity

The FBI arrested a pro-life activist — for two felonies — for defending his son from the foul-mouthed harassment of an abortion-facility escort. Now they've indicted 11 more pro-life activists.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the Biden administration would give hurricane relief resources based not on need, but racial and gender "equity."

The proudly woke Pentagon just announced the U.S. Army's first openly trans officer turns out to have been a Russian spy.

PayPal, the world's biggest non-bank lender, announced they would fine user accounts $2,500 if a user violated their policy on "misinformation." (They've walked it back since this speech was given, following public outcry.)

California passed a law stripping parental rights of moms and dads who won't let doctors mutilate their kids for "gender-affirming surgery."

Throuples' rights, normalized pederasty, forcible euthanasia, post-natal abortion, the persecution of dissident faiths, and the disqualification of religious traditionalists and political conservatives from banking, property rights, and public benefits.

Toto, There's No Longer a Kansas Anymore

Conservatism Turned Up to 11

Divest, Boycott, Sanction Washington D.C.

The Old Right Was Wrong

About the Author:

Rachel Bovard is The Federalist's senior tech columnist and the senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute. She has more than a decade of policy experience in Washington and has served in both the House and Senate in various roles, including as a legislative director and policy director for the Senate Steering Committee under the successive chairmanships of Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Mike Lee. She also served as director of policy services for The Heritage Foundation.