Marvel has come under criticism for producing a paid for comic book to promote Pfizer's mRNA COVID vaccines.The comic features The Avengers characters, comparing them to "everyday heroes who fight to protect their community" by dutifully taking Pfizer vaccines and campaigning for others to do the same.A LinkedIn post by Pfizer announced "Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics."The post continues, "Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book... At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations."Within the comic, which is available online , one page states "You're among everyday heroes every day! The Construction worker, the florist, the painter... everyday heroes are everywhere in your community.""What makes them everyday heroes?" the comic asks before explaining how they all take the vaccines."We all need to do our part," the comic further notes, adding "So, vaccinate, stay up to date with the latest recommended booster for you. And be an everyday hero!"The comic contains a weak plot about a super villain (the virus) called Ultron who "keeps changing and evolving," meaning that the Avengers "keep adapting and re-strategizing," (taking booster shots)."Everyday heroes don't wear capes!" the comic states, explaining "But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their latest Covid vaccination — because everyday heroes are concerned about their health."Twitter users reacted to the development:The development comes amid Twitter removing and then reinstating a tweet from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladap o who noted that a new analysis of mRNA vaccines "showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39."Ladapo further wrote "FL will not be silent on the truth."