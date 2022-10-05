"The failed launch came during combined US-ROK surface-to-surface missile drills conducted in response to North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile test over Japan earlier Tuesday," a statement from what is officially called the Republic of Korea's (ROK) Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to NK News. "The US and ROK each successfully fired 2 ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System short-range ballistic missiles] at targets in the sea."
The Yonhap News Agency reported "No casualties due to abnormal fall of Hyunmoo missile," without citing any sources in its one-sentence story.
The drills were conducted in response to North Korea launching a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The US Army and the South Korean Armed Forces fired a similar barrage of missiles after a similarly provocative North Korean missile launch over Japan in 2017, including ATACMS and one Hyunmoo-2A missile respectively from a beachfront site. The ATACMS can carry a 500-pound warhead to targets approximately 186 miles away. Though the South Koreans are tight-lipped on its exact capabilities, the Hyunmoo-2A reportedly has similar specifications. The same wheeled launcher can also fire the longer-range -2B and -2C variants. It is unclear which variant blew up.
The Associated Press confirmed that "a South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States" caused no injuries.
But the malfunction and resulting explosions panicked "residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea."
Hearing the blasts and seeing the fire led many in Gangneung "to believe it could be a North Korean attack. The tension increased "as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours."
"The military said it was investigating what caused the 'abnormal flight' of a missile that is a key weapon in South Korea's preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North."
