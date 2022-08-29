Puppet Masters
Symbolic: UK's largest warship HMS Prince of Wales breaks down ONE day after leaving Portsmouth for four month deployment to US
The Guardian
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 23:21 UTC
The 65,000-tonne warship remained in the south coast exercise area near the Isle of Wight as the Royal Navy conducts "investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," a spokesperson said on Sunday. They declined to comment further.
Divers have been inspecting the 930-foot carrier after damage was reported to [be] a propeller shaft, according to the Navy Lookout news site.
The vessel - Britain's largest warship and Nato's flagship carrier - has had a history of problems, getting stranded in Portsmouth at the end of 2020 after flooding in its engine room damaged the electrics. During its first two years in service, the carrier reportedly spent fewer than 90 days at sea after springing leaks twice in five months.
It was due to cross the Atlantic with its crew of 1,600, stopping in Halifax, Canada as well as in New York and the Caribbean. The crew is scheduled to train alongside the US military and the Royal Canadian Navy in a programme with F-35B jets and uncrewed systems.
The vessel received a lively sendoff, sailing past the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth in the middle of a Sugababes performance.
The HMS Prince of Wales is part of the UK's carrier strike group alongside its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is to deploy to the Baltic and Mediterranean this autumn.
Its first exercise, called Cold Response 22, was in the Arctic. It is expected to work in various settings such as providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as being capable of high-intensity fighting.
Comment: The ongoing fiasco of what should be the best of the UK's output is instead a reflection of the overwhelming corruption and incompetence that festers within the UK's institutions. Still, it seems these incidents also carry with them a symbolic aspect of the West's fall from grace; just a few weeks ago: Three people dead after lightning strike near the White House
