in June that President Rumen Radev was "very strongly against the delivery of weapons to Ukraine via third countries",

An explosion in the Arsenal firearms factory in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak on Tuesday left one person dead and two missing, with another hospitalised in a critical condition, according to media reports.Focus Radio reported that there are also workers buried in rubble at the building and efforts to rescue them are underway.The local prosecution is investigating the case as an accident and has warned that there might be a second explosion.The scale of damage in the building and in the nearby area is so far unknown. The factory workshop where the blast happened specialised in producing pyrotechnics and flares.Arsenal is the leading firearms and military equipment manufacturer in Bulgaria.It has been claimed that the company has been involved in weapons exports to war zones via third countries., which the company denied.While Bulgaria has abstained from sending heavy weapons to the Ukrainian army and made individual agreements to help the country during the Russian invasion , bothThe country's recently ousted governing coalition gave mixed responses to these allegations. Kornelia Ninova, who was Minister of Economy and Industry from 2021-22 and is the leader ofArsenal's business has been expanding -