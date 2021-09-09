Comment: Note that this incident occurred 13 days ago on the 27th of August.
Twelve people have died and at least 50 people have been injured following a series of explosions at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's emergencies ministry has said.
An official statement said emergency services workers and military staff were among victims of the blasts at an in the southern region of Jambyl yesterday.
Nearby villages were evacuated by authorities while emergency services attended to the wounded, and rail links to the city of Almaty were closed.
A video shared on the Telegram messaging app showed a column of smoke billowing from a fire before a powerful explosion sent flames shooting out.
While the initial death toll was nine, a search by rescue workers uncovered the bodies of a further three staff who had been helping to put out the fire which began on Thursday evening.
Spokesman Talgat Uali said that the operation to put out the fire is now continuing.
Another clip showed debris and army missiles ignited by inferno flying through the sky in long arcs as the fire raged.
The defence ministry said that a fire had broken out at the ammunitions depot and 'quickly spread to storage facilities where engineering ammunition is stored.'
Several explosions followed, the defence ministry said.
'The explosions stopped over time, but the fire continues,' the statement added.
Regular incidents at Kazakhstan's Soviet-era military depots have proved a headache for the government in recent years, with another depot near the southern town of Arys seeing three lethal explosions take place in the last decade.
The defence ministry noted that some of the munitions stored at the Soviet-era depot in Jambyl had been transferred from the facility in Arys, where there have been calls to resettle the town's entire population of 45,000.
Comment: In the very same region on the 24th June 2019: Massive blasts hit military warehouse in south Kazakhstan - One dead, dozens injured
The emergencies ministry said that the scattering radius of the fragments was up to 1.25 miles.
'According to preliminary data, more than 500 tonnes of trinitrotoluene (TNT) were stored in the warehouse,' the ministry said.
Kazakhstan is close to Kyrgyzstan, which shares frontiers with neighbouring states to Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
All the ex-Soviet republics in the region are deeply concerned at the possible spread of the Taliban and Islamic terrorism to their countries with the collapse of the Western-backed government in Afghanistan.
Comment: Thus far, the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan - a now different and separate entity to the Western backed terror groups in the region - have proved to be a welcome and stabilizing influence.
At an emergency government meeting Friday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan had 'systemic problems' with its ammunitions storage.
He called on authorities to investigate the disaster and provide help for the families of military personnel and rescuers who he said died 'heroically in the line of duty'.
But 'their lives are not in danger,' the statement said.
Tokayev said local residents had not been hurt during the incident.
'This maybe a violation of safety requirements, spontaneous combustion, or a chemical reaction.
'Deliberate arson or sabotage is not excluded.'
The defence ministry said that two of the men who died were part of a fire brigade at the base who were attempting to put out the blaze, while a third was guarding the depot at the time of the explosions.
On Thursday, President Tokayev had said on Twitter that the injured were soldiers and emergency services workers.
Among those killed by the blasts, were Sergeant Marat Meshinbay and Corporal Ruslan Zhanbolatov, both 40, who were first responders, who suffered 'injuries incompatible with life.'
Colonel Armen Kapezov, a military prosecutor, died in the explosion, and military guard Orazbek Dalibayev, 52, was also killed.
