Twelve people have died and, the Central Asian country's emergencies ministry has said. An official statement said emergency services workers and military staff were among victims of the blasts at an in the southern region of Jambyl yesterday. Nearby villages were evacuated by authorities while emergency services attended to the wounded, and rail links to the city of Almaty were closed. A video shared on the Telegram messaging app showed a column of smoke billowing from a fire before a powerful explosion sent flames shooting out. While the initial death toll was nine, a search by rescue workers uncovered the bodies of a further three staff who had been helping to put out the fire which began on Thursday evening. Spokesman Talgat Uali said that the operation to put out the fire is now continuing. The defence ministry said that, the defence ministry said. 'The explosions stopped over time, but the fire continues,' the statement added. The emergencies ministry said that the scattering radius of the fragments was up to 1.25 miles. 'According to preliminary data,,' the ministry said. All the ex-Soviet republics in the region are deeply concerned at the possible spread of the Taliban and Islamic terrorism to their countries with the collapse of the Western-backed government in Afghanistan. At an emergency government meeting Friday, He called on authorities to investigate the disaster and provide help for the families of military personnel and rescuers who he said died 'heroically in the line of duty'. The Jambyl regional government said Friday morning that of more than 80 people who received treatment for injuries, 28 remained in hospital with six in serious condition. But 'their lives are not in danger,' the statement said. Tokayev said local residents had not been hurt during the incident. The Jambyl authorities said more than 80 children were among those evacuated from nearby villages following the incident. Around 1,200 people were taken to schools in Taraz, a city of over 300,000 people, which is about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the facility. A government commission has been set up to establish the cause of the fire, while Ermekbayev said as a potential trigger for the blaze. Mr Yermekbayev said a fire which ignited the explosion 'Deliberate arson or sabotage is not excluded.' The defence ministry said that two of the men who died were part of a fire brigade at the base who were attempting to put out the blaze, while a third was guarding the depot at the time of the explosions. On Thursday, President Tokayev had said on Twitter that the injured were soldiers and emergency services workers. Among those killed by the blasts, were Sergeant Marat Meshinbay and Corporal Ruslan Zhanbolatov, both 40, who were first responders, who suffered 'injuries incompatible with life.' Colonel Armen Kapezov, a military prosecutor, died in the explosion, and military guard Orazbek Dalibayev, 52, was also killed.