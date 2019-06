explosions still continue and might last for several days.

One person has been killed and dozens injured following a series of massive blasts at an ammunition warehouse in southern Kazakhstan that, Kazakh officials say.Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev said a fire erupted in the warehouse town of Arys in the Turkistan region early in the morning causing explosions., he added.Turkistan Governor Omirzaq Shokeev told reporters thatthe area when the blasts started.Authorities are warning thatEarlier in the day, Shokeev, announced a state of emergency in the region and ordered the immediate evacuation of Arys's 45,000 residents.Deputy Defense Minister Timur Dandibaev said earlier that firefighters were trying to extinguish a huge fire caused by the blast in the warehouse in the Turkistan region.in the regional capital, Shymkent, hospital officials told RFE/RL.Three of the injured were in a serious condition, the hospital's chief said.President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev tweeted that he has ordered the country's Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Turkistan regional authorities to ensure the safety of the local population and investigate the cause of the blast.posted on social media showthe town en masse while explosions are being heard and shells are seen falling on the ground.RFE/RL could not independently verify the videos.A woman from Arys, Zhanat Abilqasymova, told RFE/RL that she and her family members had to leave their house after several shells exploded near their home."We just managed to take our identification documents and left the town by car," Abilqasymova said.RFE/RL correspondents in Shymkent report just some 1,000 residents of Arys were taken to the Aqmeshit Mosque in the city, where they were provided with food and water.Regional officials said 15 evacuation points have been set up in Shymkent and nearby districts.