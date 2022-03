Bulgarian weapons in Ukraine

© Press office of DPR army



Import via Poland

© Dmitry Astrakhan

Import via

the Czech Republic

The Krusik scandal

I am an independent journalist and do not work for governments or corporations. If you want to support my work, please go to the Donation page or Become Volunteer. Thank you! If you want to follow me on Telegram, please subscribe to Arms Watch Telegram channel using the link: https://t.me/armswatch



Dilyana Gaytandzhieva is a Bulgarian investigative journalist, Middle East correspondent and founder of Arms Watch. Over the last years she has published a series of revealing reports on weapons supplies to terrorists in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Her current work is focused on documenting war crimes and illicit arms exports to war zones around the world.



Dilyana Gaytandzhieva



https://armswatch.com/

Documents reveal that tons of Bulgarian weapons were exported to Ukraine via Poland and the Czech Republic in 2021 and 2020.Although local governments have always denied such exports documents prove otherwise.Weapons from the Balkans have been used for years for illicit arms supplies to war zones around the world. Documents revealed thatLeaked documents also exposed a secret US Special Operations Command unit code named Task Force Smoking Gun . It had been deployed in Croatia since 2017 and tasked with diverting tons of arms and ammunition from Europe to Syria.By law, re-export of weapons to a third country can only take place with the permission of the exporting country, in this case Bulgaria. Bulgarian officials deny that Bulgarian weapons were exported to Ukraine.I tracked these Bulgarian weapons from Bulgaria to the front line in Ukraine, using data from the international trade database Great Export Import . Bulgarian weapons, manufactured by Arsenal, VMZ, Arcus and Emco military plants, were imported into Ukraine.: Arm Techsp. Zo.O and Vismag Jacek Jakubczyk, and the Czech company Excalibur Army Spol.S.R.O.The Ukrainian company Dp Dzzp Spetstechnoexport imported Bulgarian weapons from Arsenal and VMZ-Sopot in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and the export was carried out by the Polish company Arm Techsp. Zo, according to information obtained from Great Export Import . The Ukrainian company Dp Dzzp Spetstechnoexport purchased 40 mm rounds RLV-HEF for grenade launchers, manufactured by Arsenal, and 152 mm high-explosive fragmentation grenades for howitzer D-20 and 2C3, manufactured by VMZ-Sopot. The database lists eleven imports made in 2021, 2020 and 2019.According to the documents, Ukraine imported the following weapons manufactured by the Bulgarian arms factories Arsenal and VMZ-Sopot:Such 40 mm RLV-HEF rounds forused by the Ukrainian army.In addition to the weapons from VMZ and Arsenal, Bulgarian rounds manufactured by the Bulgarian arms factory Arcus also appeared on the front line in Ukraine. The manufacturer of VOG-17M is the Bulgarian arms factory Arcus.The Ukrainian state company Ukrspetsexport purchased such 30 mm VOG-17M rounds (34,450 pcs.) in 2021 from the Polish company Vismag Jacek Jakubczyk, according to information obtained from the international database Great Export Import.The same day, February 3, 2021, Ukrspetsexport purchased from the same Polish company Vismag Jacek Jakubczyk 1.5 million pcs. of 7,62×54 mm bullets:On September 29, 2021, the Polish company Vismag Jacek Jakubczyk exported 40,000 pcs. of 12,7×108 mm bullets to Ukraine.On June 20, 2021, the Ukrainian state company Ukrspetsexport purchased a total of 140 pcs. of EM-120 mortars from the Czech company Excalibur Army Spol.S.R.O. , according to the international trade database Great Import Export. EM-120 is manufactured by the Bulgarian arms factory Emco. Emco's owner Emilian Gebrev denied that his company had exported weapons to Ukraine. Over the last years he has been involved in a number of international scandals, one of which his poisoning in 2015.On June 20, 2021, the Ukrainian state company Ukrspetsexport purchased a total of 140 pcs. of EM-120 mortars from the Czech company Excalibur Army Spol.S.R.O. These weapons are manufactured by Emco in Bulgaria.British NLAW, American Javelin, Bulgarian 30 mm VOG-17M manufactured by Arcus in 2020 andSerbian president Alexander Vucic denied that Serbia knew about Serbian weapons being exported to Ukraine. According to Vucic, this particular lot of weapons (15,000 pcs.) was sold by Krusik to the private Serbian company Tehnoremont which exported the weapons to the Polish company Natan. However, Ukraine was not indicated as the end user of these Serbian weapons.Documents from the Serbian arms factory Krusik revealed that Serbian weapons manufactured by Krusik and sold to Saudi Arabia had ended up with Islamic State terrorists in Yemen. Three days after the story was published, on 18 September,Alexander Obradovich.Instead of investigating the arms trafficking to terrorists in Yemen, the Serbian prosecutors launched an investigation into the leak from Krusik and charged the whistleblower Alexander Obradovich with revealing trade secrets.Yet Alexander Obradovich is under investigation for exposing arms trafficking and corruption in Serbia and the court case against him has not been dropped while those who traffic arms go free. The full 3-part investigation into who has armed terrorists you can read here: