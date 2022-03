© Stringer / REUTERS



The foreign intelligence service of Russia (SVR RF) warned on 4 March that the US and NATO countries are sending ISIS fighters from Syria to Ukraine.The ISIS members, who are reportedly headed to Ukraine, underwent special training at the US army's Al-Tanf military base in Syria.The SVR also stated that similar. The militants will allegedly enter Ukraine through Poland.The SVR statement detailed the history of the secret operation they uncovered, saying in a statement:from falling under the control of ISIS.Neither Moscow nor Damascus believe this official explanation, with the latter accusing the US of using it as an excuse to steal Syrian oil.However, ISIS fighters are not the only foreign militants to be recruited to join the fight against Russia in Ukraine.According to"US military intelligence has launched a large scale propaganda campaign to recruit PMC [private military company] contractors to be sent to Ukraine. First of all, employees of theKonashenkov said.Both Iraq and Syria have accused the US of supporting and transferring ISIS fighters within the region.Earlier this year, The Cradle reported thatIn August last year, similar reports surfaced after a high-ranking officer from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) reported that their thermal cameras detected US military helicopters transferring ISIS fighters to different locations around the country.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after responding to the call for assistance by the newly-recognized republics of Dontesk and Luhansk.Despite recognition of their independence by Russia, Ukrainian armed forces continued to shell civilian targets and to breach the borders of the two republics, prompting the leaders of the republics to formally ask Russia for military assistance.