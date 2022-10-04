© Hristo Rusev/Getty Images



NATO should not welcome Ukraine into its ranks until the armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow has been resolved, Bulgaria's president has argued. RumenIn a statement published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency on Monday, Radev's office said the president felt compelled to clarify why he had not signed off on the pro-Ukraine declaration.According to the Bulgarian head of state,a declaration on Ukraine's future accession at the summit in Bucharest. The reality on the ground now dictates that Ukraine's "membership in the Alliance be discussed within the full composition of the North Atlantic Council," the president said.Radev went on to suggest that"We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine's future membership," the joint statement read.At the summit in Romania, the alliance's membersfor these countries' accession.Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pointed out that "any decision on membership has to be taken by consensus" of all 30 member states.On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced his country's intention to apply for fast-track NATO membership. It came on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on the inclusion of two Donbass republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, into Russia - something Ukraine and its backers see as an attempt at an illegal annexation.