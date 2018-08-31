An explosion has hit one of the biggest Russian munitions factories in the Nizhny Novgorod region, reportedly killing at least three people and injuring several more. Some may still be trapped under rubble.At least four people were injured in the accident, according to Interfax, citing the local governor. Earlier, Russian media reported that five people were sent to hospital, including a woman with 80 percent burns to her body.The Sverdlov plant is more than 100 years old and is currently one of the biggest munitions facilities in Russia, located around 400 km (249 miles) from Moscow. It produces industrial explosives, detonators and booster leads for the mining industry.